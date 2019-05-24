The ridge is building, and our late May heat wave is about to kick in. Clear skies and warm conditions are in place this morning, notably muggy in most locations. This could result in a little fog in spots, but nothing significant.
Partly cloudy skies will give way to highs into the middle and upper 90s this afternoon. The record high today is 96 degrees, set in 1996. There’s a chance we’ll end up tying or beating that. Rain chances are less than 10% this afternoon.
Record heat continues into the weekend. We’ll be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday with continued sunshine. No relief for Memorial Day will 100 degree heat lingering. After Tuesday, the heat will relax some with forecast high temperatures expected to gradually start to fall back toward the middle 90s (and hopefully below) by the end of next week.
