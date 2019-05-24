Leaders meet in Montgomery to discuss future ALDOT projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has plans for roads across the state and is letting the public in on the project.
Leaders were in Montgomery Thursday night to discuss the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, also known as STIP. It breaks down short-term projects planned over the next four years.
“This is a way for the public to come and kind of see what's in the plan, so what could be coming up,” said ALDOT spokesperson Brantley Kirk. “All the projects that are in this STIP are funding available so if the funding's there then they'll get done, if not they move on and things can be added."
Leaders are having these types of meetings all month. Click here to find out when a meeting is planned for your county.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.