Legally blind kids given 'life-changing’ visual aids

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elijah Tanna is legally blind.
And now, a machine called an Onyx Electronic Video Magnifier has enabled the 14-year-old to see things he has never been able to see before.
“He was born with cataracts. He’s had multiple surgeries on his eyes and his ability to see is very low,” said his mother, Sherry Tanna.
Elijah along with 15-year-old Sairen Skinny were among nine Hawaii kids with severe vision problems who were given the machines that were donated by Sight Savers America.
The magnifiers enlarge print and pictures up to 118 times their normal size.
"They gave me a machine that I could keep at home. It's a bigger one. That's the one that will help me a lot," Sairen said.
The youngsters also received portable handheld versions that they can carry around to view objects and people.
Sight Savers America President Jeff Haddox calls the technology life-changing.
“Their vision is so poor they might not be able to tell the difference between their mother and a stranger standing side by side. With this, they can,” he said.
Sight Savers America is an Alabama-based non-profit. The machines cost $2,500 apiece.
Through funding it receives from donors, Sight Savers has given away 2,500 electronic video magnifiers to children across the United States.
On Thursday, the Hawaii Department of Education hosted a training session for the students and their parents.
"It will allow them to experience learning as others experience learning, and eliminate the challenges and the struggles that they face," said Heidi Armstrong, DOE assistant superintendent of Student Support Services.
The young people all have vision problems that can't be corrected by eyeglasses, contact lenses or surgeries.
Haddox said the magnifying machines open a window to the world.
