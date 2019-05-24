Man charged after infant burned by hot coffee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 20-year-old man is facing assault charges after police say an infant was burned by a pot of coffee.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Alnekeo Davis was charged with first-degree assault after a domestic altercation Wednesday.
Duckett says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Burbank Drive around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the victim, a 9-month-old female, who had sustained burns from a pot of hot coffee. The infant was taken to a hospital in Birmingham in critical but stable condition.
Duckett says an investigation showed the suspect was involved in an argument with a woman when he threw hot coffee at the woman, but it landed on the infant instead.
Davis was taken into custody Thursday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was placed under $80,000 bond.
