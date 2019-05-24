22nd annual Prattville YMCA Kevin Turner Golf Tournament coming up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 22nd annual Prattville YMCA Kevin Turner Golf Tournament is almost here once again.
The tournament gets going on June 17 with spots still available. Turner’s former teammates at the University of Alabama, Sherman Williams and David Palmer, will be this year’s guests of honor.
"It's a perfect match. They're excited about coming and of course we're excited about having them here," said tournament director Keith Cantrell, "What's really cool is I've never had any trouble getting anybody. They all respect Kevin (Turner) so much as a teammate, a person and a friend that they want to be next. To have somebody here that was in the trenches with him at Alabama makes it all the more special."
Turner, a native of Prattville, was a former football player at the University of Alabama and spent 8ight years in the NFL with the Eagles and the Patriots. He passed away in 2016 after a six-year battle with ALS and CTE.
This is the fourth year RTJ Capitol Hill is playing host to the Tournament, but for the first time ever the tournament will be played on all three courses.
“It just keeps growing every year and that’s just a testament to whose name is on the tournament and what we are doing here at the YMCA every day,” said Cantrell.
There are still spots available and to play in the annual tournament you can call the YMCA at 334-358-9622.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.