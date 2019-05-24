Police searching for missing 85-year-old Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 85-year-old man.
According to MPD, L.C. Woods was last seen around 12 p.m. Thursday driving a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander near the area of Lawnwood Drive. The vehicle is described as having an Alabama U.S. Armed Forces Retired Army Tag bearing the numbers YFF368.
Woods is described as being 5’5” tall and weighing 195 pounds. Police say he may be suffering from a medical condition that would impair his judgement.
Police say Wood’s vehicle tag was scanned in Rankin County, Miss. around 5:37 p.m. Thursday.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Woods, please call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or call 911.
