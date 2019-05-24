Suspect arrested in Crenshaw County after 4 hour standoff

RUTLEDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in Crenshaw County after a standoff that lasted four hours.
According to Crenshaw County Sheriff Terry Mears, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Crenshaw County when serving a felony warrant at the Old Acres Mobile Home Park in Rutledge. When they arrived to serve the warrant, however, the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out.
Mears said multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Greenville Police Department Special Response Team. Authorities tear gassed the home, but the suspect did not come out. At around 7 p.m. SRT entered the home to arrest the suspect.
Mears identified the suspect as Craig McCaffee and he is charged with third-degree receiving stolen property, interference of government operations, and resisting arrest.
Mears praised the response of Greenville SRT and said the arrest was a team effort.
