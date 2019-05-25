Alabama advances to 12th Women’s College World Series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide is headed back to the Women’s College World Series.
The Tide defeated the Texas Longhorns 8-5 in Game 3 of the Super Regionals to punch their ticket back to Oklahoma City.
Alabama’s KB Sides and Bailey Hemphill went back-to-back in the bottom of the third inning to push the Crimson Tide ahead 6-1. Sides hit a three-run blast before Hemphill followed with a solo shot, her 25th homer of the season.
Texas answered in a major way in the top of the fifth. After the Crimson Tide added another run, a grand slam from Texas’ Shannon Rhodes hit a grand slam to make it 7-5.
The Tide would add on another run in the bottom of the sixth and shut the door in the top of the seventh to send the Longhorns packing.
It will be Alabama’s 12th trip to the WCWS.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.