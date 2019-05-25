Biscuits’ McKay promoted to triple-A

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you blinked you missed the brilliance that was Brendan McKay’s time with the Montgomery Biscuits this season. Earlier this week McKay, the Tampa Bay Rays’ No. 3 overall prospect, was promoted to triple-A Durham.
If you got a chance to see the lefty pitch this season then you know exactly why his stay in Montgomery is short.
He has a current streak of 20.1 consecutive innings pitched without allowing a run, and in his last double-A start he struck out nine in a dazzling six-inning performance against the Jackson Generals at Riverwalk Stadium.
“He was fantastic to watch here and did it really easy. The main reason he is gone right now is because he just didn’t look like he was getting much of a challenge here, which is tough to say, because these are good hitters and he was making them look like they weren’t,” said Biscuits pitching coach RC Lichtenstein.
The former first round pick out of the University of Louisville was leading the Southern league with a 1.30 ERA and tops in the league with 62 strikeouts.
