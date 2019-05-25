Feeling hot, hot, hot!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Memorial Day Weekend is underway, and so is our warm-up. Today’s high temperatures have soared into the mid and upper 90s under sunny skies. Montgomery’s record high for today is 96 degrees (set back in 1915), so we have the ability to break that record today.
Sunday and Monday are both a scorcher, with afternoon highs on either side of 100 degrees. Skies will stay mostly sunny and rain chances will stay near zero. It’s a great time to go to the lake or pool!
Spending time at the beach? From Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach, high temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend, but heat index values are in the upper 90s along the Gulf Coast. Rain shouldn’t be an issue. The rip current risk is moderate today, but low tomorrow and Monday. Water temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the northern Gulf.
Warm mornings and hot afternoons will continue into next workweek. If you’re spending any time outside, the sunscreen and water bottles are a must.
