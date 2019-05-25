2 injured in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department is working to identify the shooter in a Saturday incident.
Police responded to the 400 block of Florida Avenue where they found two people who had been shot.
The victims were taken to a local medical facility for treatment. According to the department, responding officers used tourniquets from their personal kits to “take life-saving measures” for the victims.
Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 334-615-3000.
