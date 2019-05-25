2 injured in Dothan shooting

Police still looking for shooter

2 injured in Dothan shooting
By WSFA Staff | May 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 3:00 PM

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department is working to identify the shooter in a Saturday incident.

Police responded to the 400 block of Florida Avenue where they found two people who had been shot.

The victims were taken to a local medical facility for treatment. According to the department, responding officers used tourniquets from their personal kits to “take life-saving measures” for the victims.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 334-615-3000.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.