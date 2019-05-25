52nd annual Memorial Day Fly-In at Tuskegee’s Moton Field set to take off Saturday

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The 52nd annual Memorial Day Fly-in will take off Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. from the historic Moton Field.
Diane white has helped plan the last 12 Memorial Day fly-ins, so she knows how exciting it can be for someone attending for the first time.
“They are amazed and one thing they say is I didn’t know y’all did this in Tuskegee every year," said White the community development director for the city of Tuskegee.
The event is free. People who come out will experience aviation hands on with historic aircraft’s, formation flying, the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site and some extra special guests.
“Kirk Jay is going to perform for us at 3:30. We have plenty for everybody," said White.
There will be food available for purchase and there will be a water slide for purchase.
Something visitors will notice when you come out is this new terminal building named after Colonel Herbert E. Carter, one of the original Tuskegee Airmen.
“He flew 77 missions with the U.S. in WWII. He also did things in the community," said Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood.
After years of work in just weeks the terminal will officially open.
“We are probably about 98 or 99 percent complete," said Haygood.
Haygood says the facility will be a one-stop shop for pilots.
“They will have a place to come and rest for the layover. They can come and make their flight plans as pilots. It’s a welcome addition to a small municipal airport," said Haygood.
And for this airfield and this community this is expected to be a game changer.
“Moton Field has a lot of history," said Haygood. “It’s a major step for us. We are now ready to go to another level in the city of Tuskegee, so it shows we are continuing to make progress.”
The cost of that terminal was nearly $700,000. It was funded by the FAA, Alabama Department of Transportation, and city of Tuskegee.
SCHEDULE FOR 52nd ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY FLY-IN:
9 a.m. Admission Gates Open
9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Youth Flight Orientations
12 p.m. Lunch with Motivational Speaker Dr. Bill Winston
1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Fly-Overy Red Star Pilot Association
3:30 p.m - 5 p.m. Live Music Concert with Kirk Jay
4 p.m. Fly-In Concludes
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.