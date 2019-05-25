Parents of child killed on West South Boulevard respond to new safety measures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been two years since a 10-year-old boy was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on the West South Boulevard.
Timothy Buschert, a truck driver, had a delivery route requiring him to stop in Montgomery, and his son, Jaden, accompanied him for the trip. The pair was crossing the seven-lane roadway to get to Popeyes for dinner when Jaden was hit and killed.
“He saw Popeyes and so he wanted to go, so we tried to cross the road, and I saw a pick up truck coming up the road and I told him to stop and he stopped at the yellow line and the pick-up truck clipped him and in five seconds it was all over," Timothy Buschert said.
The Buscherts, who live in Grand Rapids, Michigan, have been pushing the city of Montgomery to make changes to the West South Boulevard since Jaden was killed. Just one month after Jaden was killed, they wrote a letter to the city of Montgomery.
“It would make a great impact on people, especially the ones coming across the street, especially at the busy time like the way it is right now," Timothy Buschert said.
Two years after their son’s death, the city has begun construction on the West South Boulevard. The city is currently installing sidewalks on both sides of the boulevard, and a crosswalk that would connect one side of the boulevard to the other is in the works.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said it will modify the existing signals at the Interstate 65 North ramps and at Davenport Drive to include pedestrian crossings, as well as add signalized pedestrian crossings at two locations; one at Arby’s and the TA Truck Stop, and the second at Taco Bell and the Greyhound bus station. Sidewalks will be installed in both directions from I-65 North to Davenport Drive.
“So far, they’re just doing a little construction down here by the highway. We were kind of expecting a bit more," said Timothy Buschert. “We do understand that it takes time to get it done."
No matter how long it takes, Timothy and his wife said they take comfort in knowing that their son’s death wasn’t in vain.
