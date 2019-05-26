2 arrested in Dothan shooting turned homicide

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been charged with murder after a shooting in Dothan Saturday turned into a homicide.
According to the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Florida Avenue where they found two people who had been shot. The victims were taken to a local medical facility for treatment, where one of them died from injuries sustained. The other is in critical condition.
Dothan Police have arrested two suspects and charged them with murder, but police advise the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information call 334-615-3000.
