Auburn’s Rod Bramblett, wife killed in vehicle crash
On May 4, Auburn celebrated Rod Bramblett and Andy Burcham’s 25-season partnership broadcasting Auburn baseball. (Source: Wade Rackley)
By WSFA Staff | May 25, 2019 at 10:27 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 1:25 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Rod Bramblett, the voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula Bramblett, died Saturday night from injuries suffered in a car accident, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn.

Auburn police say a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the back of a 2017 Toyota Highlander.

Rod and Paula Bramblett, who were in the Highlander, were transported to East Alabama Medical Center.

Paula Bramblett, 52, died in the emergency room around 7:50 p.m., according to Harris.

Rod Bramblett, 53, was transported from East Alabama Medical Center to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and died there, Harris said.

The 16-year-old driver of the Jeep, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported to East Alabama Medical Center. His injuries weren’t considered life threatening.

Harris said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash.

The Auburn Police Division is investigating.

Earlier in the evening, the Auburn Athletics Department confirmed the couple was involved in a serious accident.

“We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers,” a tweet from the official Auburn Athletics Department Twitter account stated.

