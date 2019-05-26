Hot Memorial Day Weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Record highs are possible the next few days! Sunshine is abundant this afternoon and high temperatures have settled between the mid 90s and 100°.
A warm evening is in store with temperatures slowly falling through the 90s and 80s. Lightweight clothing is a must for any evening activities!
Memorial Day will be similar to today with sunny skies and hot temperatures. The morning will be warm in the 70s and 80s, then by the afternoon some of you have the potential to reach triple digit temperatures. Remember to stay hydrated if you plan to spend time outside!
Spending time at the beach? From Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach, high temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s under sunny skies, but heat index values are in the upper 90s along the Gulf Coast. The rip current risk is high today and moderate Monday, so stay aware if going for a swim. Seas are 1 to 2 feet and water temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s across the northern Gulf.
Record-breaking heat is possible in central Alabama through Wednesday, then rain chances will try to work their way back into the forecast by the end of the workweek.
