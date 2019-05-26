Hot Memorial Day Weekend

Spending time at the beach? From Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach, high temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s under sunny skies, but heat index values are in the upper 90s along the Gulf Coast. The rip current risk is high today and moderate Monday, so stay aware if going for a swim. Seas are 1 to 2 feet and water temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s across the northern Gulf.