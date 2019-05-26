Huntsville man dies after falling off jet ski at Lake Wheeler

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead after falling off a jet ski near Talucah Landing on Lake Wheeler.
ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers identified him as Jerome Marks, 56, of Huntsville.
Witnesses say Marks was using his jet ski on the water when suddenly nobody could see him.
HEMSI chief operations officer Don Webster confirmed the onlookers pulled him from the water and attempted CPR.
Webster said the man was taken to the emergency room in Madison where he was pronounced dead.
“He was on a boat, unconscious, I don’t think there was a pulse. I took over for the nurse on the boat, started doing compressions for him. I tried for about four minutes until the paramedics and then we helped load him into the ambulance," said Randall Bragg.
Investigators say marks was not wearing a life vest.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
