1 man dead, pregnant woman injured in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re learning more details surrounding a Dothan shooting that left one person dead and a pregnant woman critically injured.
Dothan police say two 18-year-olds have been charged in the shooting and robbery that took place Saturday. Willie Gerome Blackmon and Kaleb Tyreak Tubbs are each charged with capital murder and attempted murder.
Police say officers responded to the 400 block of Florida Avenue where they found two people who had been shot multiple times. The victims have been identified as Shawn Bernard Callins and Kenisha Lashea Lee.
Callins was transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Lee, who was six and a half months pregnant, was airlifted to a Florida Hospital for treatment. The baby was removed through an emergency c-section. Lee and the infant remain in critical condition, police say.
An investigation into the shooting revealed the suspects forced their way into the apartment in an attempt to commit a robbery. Once inside, they began shooting at the victims, striking each one multiple times. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.
The Dothan Police Department says it is still searching for two more suspects. No other details have been released.
Both Blackmon and Tubbs are in custody at the Houston County Jail under no bond.
