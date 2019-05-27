Man drowns in West Point Lake after jumping in water to save father

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Troup County have recovered the body of a 34-year-old man who drowned while trying to save his father on Monday.
Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were first dispatched to West Point Lake under the Cameron Mill Road bridge a little after noon on Monday regarding a possible drowning.
Once on scene, deputies were advised that a little after 12:00 a.m. a 64-year-old man had accidentally fallen off his boat and into the water as the boat was tied under the bridge. The man’s 34-year-old son then jumped into the water in an attempt to save his father.
The event was witnessed by other boaters who immediately went to help and were able to successfully pull the father from the water. He was later transported to WellStar West Georgia for treatment and released.
Unfortunately, witnesses were unable to pull the son from the water.
TCSO and DNR Rangers began a search operation shortly after arriving on scene and made a recovery of the victim around 10:47 a.m. The victim has been identified as Jermiah Israel of Jonesboro.
This incident appears to be a tragic accidental drowning and is being investigated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Police say neither Israel nor his father were wearing life jackets.
