McCalla man charged with murder of wife during domestic altercation

It’s a sight not often seen in the quiet Letson Farms neighborhood in McCalla. “We’re all in a little shock. It really hit home. All we can do is pray,” neighbor Ricky Thomas said. He didn’t know his neighbors well but said they were friendly. “When we’d see them passing by waving, they seemed like a normal family. Thomas said the neighborhood is usually quiet. He mourns for the victim’s children. “Sad for the kids who lost their mom and possibly their dad."