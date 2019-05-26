McCalla man charged with murder of wife during domestic altercation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was shot and killed by her husband during a fight early Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say 39-year-old Belton Eugene Nettles has been charged with capital murder in the death of his wife, 52-year-old Linda Cole Jackson.
“The wife was struck, and she is deceased,” said Captain David Agee with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports the shooting happened inside a home on Long Meadow Drive in McCalla. Jackson, a mother, died at the scene. Police say Jackson’s daughter was inside the home at the time of the shooting, and was held hostage by Nettles for nearly 12 hours.
“Finally, that witness was able to escape and alert us,” said Agee.
According to authorities, Nettles eventually turned himself in without harming anyone else. The victim’s family embraced each other as they looked on. They were too distraught to speak to WBRC, but said they didn’t know of the couple having domestic violence issues.
It’s a sight not often seen in the quiet Letson Farms neighborhood in McCalla. “We’re all in a little shock. It really hit home. All we can do is pray,” neighbor Ricky Thomas said. He didn’t know his neighbors well but said they were friendly. “When we’d see them passing by waving, they seemed like a normal family. Thomas said the neighborhood is usually quiet. He mourns for the victim’s children. “Sad for the kids who lost their mom and possibly their dad."
Thomas leaned on his faith and prayed for his neighbors. “Pull together. Look out for each other. Love each other. Say a kind word sometime because people are valuable. I feel we need to invest in people more. especially in our neighborhood.”
