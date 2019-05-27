Sizzling Memorial Day

Our Memorial Day is going to be a scorcher. Several south Alabama locations hit 100 degrees for highs Sunday. Montgomery topped out at 97, tying a record set more than 100 years ago. Mostly sunny skies will dominate our Monday. The chance of rain is minimal, likely only around 10 percent. That will help drive temperatures back into the upper 90s this afternoon.
The core of the heat sticks around for a few more days. We’ll be in the middle and upper 90s through Wednesday. Beyond that, temperatures back off a few degrees into the end of the week. The hope is that the slight relaxation of the ridge will help support isolated downpours returning to the forecast by late week and into next week. Even there though, nothing looks widespread. Highs into the lower and middle 90s are likely, so it’s not exactly a cold snap.
