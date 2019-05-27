Tigers open NCAA Regional play in Atlanta with Coastal Carolina

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - On the morning of Memorial Day the Auburn baseball team got together for an NCAA Tournament selection show watch party.
Before the selection show head coach Butch Thompson addressed the team by sharing a text from Andy Burcham, long time broadcast partner of Rod Bramblett.
“Butch I’m so sorry I won’t be there today or at the regional coming up. Rod and I would look forward to this time more than any other time in our professional career.” Thompson said.
Thompson continued on by remind the team that Rod loved them and believed in them.
A difficult 48 hours for the city of Auburn but the team will take Rod’s legacy with them to the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have been named a 2 seed in the Atlanta regional, where they’ll play Sunbelt Champion Coastal Carolina in the opening round on Friday.
“Georgia Tech that’ll be a short ride right up 85 for us. A really good Coastal Carolina team that’s won a National Championship recently so the opportunity to still get to play this time of year is exciting for our ball club.”
Auburn is fresh off a disappointing loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament last week, hoping to have more success in their third consecutive NCAA Regional appearance. The Tigers are already battle tested having played 15 games against the top 8 National seeds in the tournament.
