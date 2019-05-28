Bama softball team departs for WCWS

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday afternoon it was wheels up time for the Alabama softball team. Patrick Murphy and company are headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2016.
“Only three girls on the team have been there. For the three classes that haven’t, they’re in for a treat. This is the mecca for college softball,” said Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy.
Eighth seeded Alabama will be starting the WCWS with top-seeded Oklahoma on Thursday night.
“They’re very offensive, they have a lot of home runs and their pitching staff. They have a really, really good lefty who transferred from Arizona State. She was first team All-American last year and she was very dominant,” said Murphy. “Their whole lineup is very athletic, they’re fast and they have power. They kind of mirror us in terms of power and speed.”
“Oklahoma has been the best team in the country for a long time. They have a lot of good hitters. They have three really good pitchers. We are excited about the challenge. I think we just have to jump out on them early,” said senior utility player Caroline Hardy.
Alabama got to this position after taking 2 of 3 from Texas in the Super Regionals in Tuscaloosa. Their game against Oklahoma is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
