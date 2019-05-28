BBB: Scammers are using pop up ads to get your money

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Have you ever been working on your computer and an ad or warning pops up? It happens more often than you may think.
In some cases, the pop up may say your security needs to be updated. Other times it’ll say your files have been locked or confiscated and you have to pay a ransom to get them back.
"They think people are locking their files, but in most cases, they are not,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. “Just shut down the computer and bring it back up. In most cases it will be gone."
Other times scammers will try to use recognizable names like Microsoft. The tech company says it gets about 12,000 complaints a month worldwide, because scammers try to use their name. What happens is a message pops up and says they’ve detected a security problem and your computer needs to be cleaned up. Consumer experts say it’s just another way for the bad guys to try to get your personal information.
"If you feel you need to have your computer professionally cleaned, make sure to take it to a computer store you trust.” Smitherman said.
Here’s something that may surprise you. A lot of these computer scams target the elderly but when it comes to these pop up scams, consumer experts say millennials are the most likely to fall for it, because they are far more likely to click on links or ads.
Check out the Better Business Bureau ScamTracker to see which scams are popping up near your hometown.
