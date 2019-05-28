Click It Or Ticket campaign underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA, is currently working with other law enforcement agencies across the state to promote seat belt usage.
From now until June 2, ALEA will be participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) annual Click It Or Ticket campaign.
“We’re gonna be out there, and we’re gonna be looking for it, so if you don’t want to encounter one of us, put it on and get in the habit of putting it on," Cpl. Jess Thornton with ALEA said.
The NHTSA found that 27.5 million people across the nation don’t buckle up, and 47 percent of the people killed in car crashes in 2017 were not wearing seat belts.
“The majority of crashes that we work where fatalities are involved, the victims of those fatal crashes are not buckled up," Thornton said.
According to the NHTSA, wearing a seat belt reduces your risk of a fatal injury by 45 percent.
“If we could get 100 percent compliance on wearing seat belts, you would see our fatalities go way down, if not cut in half," Thornton said. “If we go to ten fatal crashes, statistic wise, at least six of those ten that we go to, the person that’s killed is not buckled up.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.