Friends remember the ‘Voice of the Auburn Tigers’ Rod Bramblett

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Humble, down to earth, laid-back -- just a few words longtime friends used to describe legendary Auburn sportscaster, Rod Bramblett.
“The same Rod that traveled in that broken down station wagon with me, that had very amateur equipment, was the same Rod that broadcast the final four in Minneapolis,” said Ron Anders, Auburn mayor and longtime friend of Bramblett.
Now after the tragic death of Bamblett and his wife in a car accident Saturday, friends, the Auburn community, sportscasters and Auburn fans nationwide are mourning.
“There’s a whole generation of Auburn fans out there who have never heard an Auburn football game or basketball game that wasn’t called by Rod Bramblett,” said Justin Cazana, a longtime friend of Bramblett.
Bramblett started as the announcer for Auburn baseball in 1993 and took over as lead announcer for Auburn in 2003, adding football and men’s basketball. He became known as the Voice of the Auburn University Tigers.
“He was a homer, and that’s something people really loved about him," Cazana said. "The excitement he brought to the game, the excitement he brought to all of the broadcasts, which is going to be something very difficult to replace.”
He was named the National Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013 after his legendary call in Auburn's "Kick Six" win against Alabama.
Bramblett and his wife Paula were both Auburn graduates.
She worked in the Information Technology Department at the university.
The couple had two children.
A memorial service for the Brambletts will be held at Auburn Arena Thursday at 2 p.m. CST.
Police are still investigating the accident.
