Man dies in Dothan police custody

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department is investigating an in custody death.
Police Chief Steven Parrish confirmed Terrell Osborne died during a confrontation with police. Parrish said police responded to the Flying J off Ross Clark Circle to reports of a disorderly man; he said Osborne was at the adjoining Denny’s restaurant yelling at customers and had gotten in the kitchen, where he was breaking dishes.
Parrish said when officers restrained him they noticed shallow breath. They’re still waiting on an autopsy and toxicology reports but say the man may have been under the influence.
Parrish said the department plans to reach out to ALEA about the death. At this point, he said they aren’t releasing body cam video because it is part of the investigation.
