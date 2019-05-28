Montgomery’s roughest roads to get temporary smoothing over

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Montgomery’s roughest roads are about to get some smoothing over, at least temporarily.
Zelda Road, East Fairview Avenue and West Fairview Avenue are all in the process of multi-million dollar projects to repave the roads and improve the streetscape. In the meantime, the city plans to put down a temporary layer of pavement to give drivers some relief on those roads.
South Court Street is in the process of a $10 million face-lift. The entire streetscape will be upgraded from Fairview Avenue to East South Boulevard. Last year, complaints over the conditions of South Court Street became so overwhelming, the city went ahead and put down a temporary layer of paving over the one lane that had the roughest road conditions.
Due to the length of time anticipated for each project to reach its construction phase, city crews plan to lay a temporary driving surface, similar to that laid on South Court Street last year, on Zelda, West Fairview, and East Fairview within the next couple of months.
As for court street, after 10 years of designing, acquiring property, and moving utilities, the construction phase here is finally set to start in June. It’s expected to take about 360 working days. That doesn’t include weekends, holidays or weather delays, so it could take about 18-20 months for the project to be complete.
From January to March this year, City crews laid 19,624 tons of asphalt and patched 805 potholes on streets in neighborhoods throughout Montgomery.
