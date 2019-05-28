Near record heat continues

No major changes to the overall forecast today. We're sunny, we're hot. High temperatures will spike into the middle and upper 90s areawide with near zero rain chances to slow down the climb. It looks like we'll be in about the same place tomorrow, but subtle changes arrive beyond that.
By the end of the week, the ridge relaxes enough to take a few degrees off our afternoon highs. We’ll still be in the lower 90s, but it’s better. Helping further will be isolated rain chances returning to the forecast. It’s far from the kind of rain we really need, but it’s something. Our weekend looks like lower 90s with isolated storms.
