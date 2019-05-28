Neighbors shocked by deadly double shooting in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A community is trying to come to grips following a violent, deadly shooting in Dothan. Shawn Bernard Callins was killed and Kenisha Lashea Lee was injured.
“Shawn didn’t bother anybody. He didn’t have any beef with anybody. He didn’t get into it with anybody,” said Martes King, Callins’ friend.
That’s why King said he can’t make sense of his friend’s violent death.
"It hurt me. It just hurt me," said King.
Police say Kaleb Tubbs and Willie Blackmon are two of the four people who kicked down Callins door off Florida Avenue and unloaded a gun - killing Callins and injuring his six and a half month pregnant relative, Kenisha Lee.
“Anybody who would shoot a pregnant young lady - carrying a child - needs to be put in prison for the rest of their lives,” said Chief Steve Parrish, Dothan Police.
The violence unimaginable for King and the what if haunts him because he left the house just before the shooting.
“It made me feel bad because I felt like I could have been sitting in the spot where he was sitting,” said King.
Police believe the motive was robbery. Close friends say one of the suspects may have been a relative of Callins, which hurt even more.
“All they had to do was ask him for it - what they wanted. Shawn would have given it to them,” said Linda Whitted, another friend.
King says when he rides by Callins’ house now - he doesn’t feel the same and the quiet neighborhood doesn’t either.
“It happened in the middle of the day - broad daylight - it can happen anywhere,” said King.
The woman shot was airlifted to the hospital and had an emergency C-section. The baby and woman are in critical condition.
Police are still looking for two other people linked to the shooting.
