Numerous guns recovered in south Ala. theft investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man is facing numerous charges as part of an ongoing investigation into stolen property, including multiple guns, that were found on his family farm.
The investigation that led to the arrest of 34-year-old Hunter Halver Brown started on May 9 when the Covington County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a Florala burglary. More than $55,000 worth of property was stolen from the victim, the sheriff’s office said.
Brown was developed as a suspect and investigators learned he’d allegedly stored stolen property from several crimes in Covington, Geneva and Okaloosa (FL) counties, at his residence in DeFuniak Springs, located just over the state line into Florida.
On May 20, Covington County Investigators submitted a search warrant to the Walton County (FL) Sheriff’s Office to search the home and surrounding property at the Brown family farm.
Investigators found multiple pieces of stolen property, including an array of stolen firearms and power tools. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered 22 guns, including multiple semi-automatic rifles and even a Thompson submachine gun, many of which were cut with a torch from a gun safe in Covington County.
After the discovery, an arrest warrant was issued for Brown in Covington County. He was already on probation for dealing in stolen property. Now, he’s now charged with burglary, first-degree theft of property, breaking and entering a vehicle and felony criminal mischief.
Brown’s sister, Julie Brown, who was living on the farm at the time the search warrant was executed, was found in possession of meth while on felony probation. She’s now facing her own charges.
The investigation is ongoing and more stolen property has been recovered from several locations, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office added it fully expects more arrests and the recovery of more property.
