Probe ongoing into crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The investigation into the crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett is ongoing, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Tuesday, APD released a statement saying its preliminary investigation has not found that alcohol or distracted phone usage played a role in the crash. The police department did say that additional information is being examined, however.
Investigators continue to assess the factors that claimed the couple’s lives and seriously injured a 16-year-old driver in the other vehicle.
The crash probe will include an examination of crash and vehicle data, toxicology, accident reconstruction, as well as a determination of speed or other contributing factors. Investigators confirmed the Brambletts were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The Brambletts died Saturday night from injuries suffered in a crash that happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn. The Bramblett’s 2017 Toyota Highlander SUV was hit from behind by a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by the unnamed teen.
Mrs. Bramblett, 52, died at the nearby East Alabama Medical Center emergency room around 7:50 p.m., according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. Mr. Bramblett, 53, was transported from East Alabama Medical Center to UAB Hospital in Birmingham via medical helicopter where he died after arrival.
After the investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to the Lee County district attorney’s office for review.
The Auburn Police Division, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the Lee County Coroner’s Office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are involved in the investigation.
Rod Bramblett had broadcasted Auburn baseball since 1993 and took over as lead announcer for Auburn in 2003, serving as Auburn’s voice of football, men’s basketball and baseball. He was named National Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013 and was also a three-time winner of the Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year, presented by the National Sports Media Association, in 2006, 2010, and 2013.
Paula Bramblett was an employee of the university, working in the Information Technology Department.
A public service celebrating their lives will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Auburn Arena. Visitation will begin at noon. A private burial service for family will follow.
A memorial fund has been set up to assist the Bramblett’s children, Shelby and Joshua. Neither was involved in the crash.
