3 shot while attempting to retrieve stolen gun

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating after three people walked into hospitals Monday night with gunshot wounds.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, around 11 p.m. officers were called to Jackson Hospital after two people walked in with gunshot wounds. The victims, a man and a teen, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Duckett says the victims told officers the shooting happened in the 400 block of Gardendale Drive.
A short time later, a woman walked into Baptist South with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Duckett says the woman told officers the shooting had also happened in the 400 block of Gardendale Drive.
An investigation indicated the three victims went to a residence on Gardendale to retrieve a stolen gun. Duckett says the three were wounded when their vehicle was shot into.
No arrests have been made.
