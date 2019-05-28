Smith Lake snake bite victim dies at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Winston County man died Monday after suffering a snake bite at Smith Lake.
The man has been identified as Oliver Baker.
A Facebook post by Baker’s brother indicates that Oliver “Chum” Baker was bitten by a copperhead snake on Saturday at a family home on Smith Lake. A spokesperson for Regional Paramedical Services in Winston County confirms that information.
According to the post Oliver Baker was initially taken to a hospital in Jasper and then airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.
Huntsville Hospital confirmed that Baker died Monday.
The post says he was in critical condition through the weekend. According to the post Baker was flown to Huntsville because UAB’s Hospital did not have any available beds.
We reached out the Alabama Herpetological Society about Copperhead snake bites. They sent us this statement: “We offer our condolences to the family and friends of this gentleman. Copperhead bites are very rarely fatal. They are among the least toxic of the North American venomous snakes. His reaction to the bite was likely hypersensitivity to the toxins (allergic). Same principle as someone allergic to bee stings. Even though Copperheads are among the least toxic of our venomous snakes their bites should still always be treated as a medical emergency for the best possible outcome”.
