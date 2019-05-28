Suspect steals thousands in cash from Eclectic Piggly Wiggly

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eclectic Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole thousands in cash from a Piggly Wiggly.
According to police, at around 8 p.m. Monday the suspect forced his way into the store on Kowaliga Road by breaking the glass door. He came in just as the employees were closing for the day. The suspect ran behind the service desk where he is believed to have located the cash.
Police say the suspect stole approximately $3,500 in cash. After taking it he ran from the store to a wooded area behind the business. He is described as about 6-foot-3 and around 150 pounds, and he was wearing a black and white long sleeve shirt with a black hat and mask over his face.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information in this crime should call Electic PD at 334-541-2148. The identities of callers will remain anonymous.
