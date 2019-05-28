1 teen killed, 1 critically injured after being ejected in crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 16-year-old is dead and a 14-year-old has critical injuries after a crash in Lee County.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, the single-vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon at around 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lee Road 140 in Salem. The driver, 16-year-old Cassidy Snell of Phenix City, was ejected from the vehicle after she apparently lost control of the vehicle and overturned. Harris said she was pinned under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The 14-year-old passenger was also ejected, Harris said, and she was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham with critical injuries. Harris said neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
