Veterans, volunteers place thousands of roses on graves at Alabama National Cemetery

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) -Thousands of roses were put on graves today at the Alabama National Cemetery. It’s a national effort to make sure veterans are not forgotten.
"Having served myself, I know what each and every one of these veterans have gone through,” Daniel Lauderdale said.
On a warm Memorial Day at the Alabama National Cemetery, Navy Veteran Daniel Lauderdale places roses on the headstones of veterans. Some of those brave men and women made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
"Anybody that’s ever served or knows what the cost of freedom is. It’s not free,” Lauderdale said.
This is a part of the “Memorial Day Flowers” national foundation where family members and volunteers spend their day putting flowers on the graves of the thousands of people buried on these hallowed grounds across the country. "We wouldn’t be able to go the lake, river have our barbecue if it wasn’t for men and women this right here today or even Arlington or elsewhere that has served our country and gave us our freedom,” Lauderdale said.
While Lauderdale was placing roses on the graves, he received a thank you from a veteran’s family. He says that gives him extra motivation to continue what he’s doing. He doesn’t want the fallen to be forgotten.
"I'm really humbled and honored to do it and its one of the reasons I enjoy doing it and would like for it to continue to keep going. Hopefully we'll we grow on this and have enough flowers to cover all the graves,” Lauderdale said.
Roses were placed on over three thousand graves at the cemetery.
Donations are used to help fund the program. You can find out how to donate here: https://www.memorialdayflowers.org/
