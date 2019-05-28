Viewer Question: Is it legal to drive with pets in the back of a pick-up of flatbed truck in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ever seen a dog or other pets in the back of a pick-up or flatbed truck and wonder, is that legal?
WBRC FOX6 News was sent pictures of a German Sheppard riding on the back of a moving flatbed truck in Birmingham. The woman who took the pictures was furious, calling it "cruel".
We investigated Alabama law and found there are no restrictions or rules to traveling with an animal in the state. The animal does not have to be restrained or secured whether inside or outside a car or truck.
However, just because it’s legal doesn’t mean you should do it, according to a local animal advocate.
“It’s a hazard any way you look at it and it’s a public safety issue,” said Allison Black-Cornelius.
Cornelius head of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society said the risks are too great to ignore.
“If that vehicle comes to a stop and that animal jumps off, sees a child hanging out of a window attacks a passing motorist or jumps in front of a car and causes an accident. Common sense ought to prevail,” said Black-Cornelius.
It appears the dog in the pictures is tied to the truck. It eventually sits down for the ride. According to the National Safety Council, more than 2.5 million rear-end collisions are reported every year, making them the most common type of auto accident.
If a pet is not restrained properly, they can become projectiles hurting themselves or someone else. Alabama does have laws against animal cruelty, so a police officer can pull you over if they believe the way you travel with your pet is deemed cruel.
