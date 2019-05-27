22-year-old shot and killed in drive by in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities say one local man has been killed in a reported drive by on 4th Street in Phenix City.
22-year-old Tre’yahi Allen, of Eufaula, was declared dead at 9:25 p.m. on Saturday after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Russell County Coroner Authur Sumbry.
Authorities say the incident appeared to have been a drive by shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of 4th street sometime Saturday evening.
As of right now, there is no news on any suspects or arrests. Allen’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.
The case remains under investigation by the Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County Coroner’s Office.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.