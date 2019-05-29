4 arrested after ‘strange’ home burglary in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - “This home is secluded.. out in the middle of nowhere.. you wouldn’t know where it is unless you knew where it was," said Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.
And where it was is located in the southern part of Covington County, 25 miles away on a private road known as Goolsby Farm Road. The home is secluded and detectives say that’s what attracted suspect Hunter Brown and three of his alleged accomplices.
“This is one of those deals where people have been watching that house for days on end and learned the habits of the owner," said Turman.
Once the alleged criminals made their move, they ended up reportedly stealing some $55,000 worth of items; guns, clothes and power tools. The home itself is just 200 yards inside the Alabama state line.
And perhaps the most bizarre part of the crime is what Hunter Brown was planning to do with the weapons. The stolen items were found inside his mobile home in Paxon, Florida, just five miles away from the victim’s home.
“And there was also some holes being dug outside. We suspect he was going to be burying these weapons for some reason. I really can’t explain why he would do something like that," said Turman. “Sometimes you have people who steal for the thrill of stealing.”
Investigators say the suspects are considered tight-knit. Of the four, one is a female.
The sheriff declined for now to identify the other alleged suspects connected to the crime, because additional arrests may be on the way.
The three in the Covington County jail face the sharp edge of the law, a slew of charges ranging from burglary, theft of property to criminal mischief.
Sheriff Turman credited not only his team for the “tenacious” work but also the Walton County, Florida, sheriff’s office for its assistance. Turman says they managed to recover most of the victim’s belongings.
