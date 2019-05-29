Bill to restrict left-lane driving heads to governor’s desk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill that would restrict how long a driver can remain in the leftmost lane has passed the Senate and heads to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk.
The bill, which passed the House in April, would make it illegal to remain in the leftmost lane for more than 1.5 miles without completely passing another vehicle. Exceptions include when traffic congestion, conditions like bad weather and hazards, emergency vehicle blocking and construction zones make it necessary.
If the measure is signed into law, a law enforcement officer can only issue a warning citation to violators for 60 days after it goes into effect.
The bill has been dubbed the “Anti-Road Rage Act.” The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Phillip Pettus, said left-lane driving motorists become a safety hazard and enrage drivers behind them causing more safety risks. Pettus is a former state trooper.
