Heat backing off a bit

Our heat is starting to slightly relax as the ridge of high pressure flattens out. While it's not exactly a major cooldown, we'll be taking a few degrees off daily highs over the next few days. Highs with mostly sunny skies will climb into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon. Don't expect any rain.
Lower 90s appear likely late week and into the weekend. Unfortunately, the slightly cooler air doesn’t come with any kind of substantial rain chance. There’s a low end shot of a random shower or storm from the end of the week into the weekend, but the odds aren’t great. Many locations won’t see anything and continued sunshine carries over into the early part of next week. We need rain, but no prospects for anything widespread can be seen at this point.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.