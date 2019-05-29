Human trafficking bills pass Ala. Senate committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Senate committee has made changes and passed a number of bipartisan bills aimed at stopping human trafficking in Alabama.
One changes existing law. Instead of publishing photos of those charged with prostitution, photos of those soliciting prostitution would be published.
“This is a tool in the toolbox to eradicate human trafficking,” said Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Pleasant Grove.
A second bill would increase fees for non-compliance in areas refusing to post Human Trafficking Hotline and awareness posters.
Members on the Judiciary committee thought the fines were too high and made changes to lower them.
“I thought to go from $250 to $2,500 was a bit excessive,” said Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile.
The bills now head to the full Senate for consideration.
