Man arrested after Prattville homeowner shot at in driveway

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting at a Prattville homeowner during an attempted car burglary on May 15.
According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, investigators identified Aaron Taki Gage as a suspect in the attempted vehicle burglary and shooting.
Investigators obtained warrants against Gage for attempted murder. They have also obtained warrants for multiple vehicle break-ins that happened during the time of the shooting.
Gage was located in Montgomery through combined efforts of the Prattville Police Department Investigative Division and the Montgomery Police Department River Region Star Center, Thompson said.
At the time of his arrest, Gage was found to be in possession of a firearm and illegal narcotics.
No additional arrests relating to this incident have been released.
The Prattville Police Department would still urge the citizens of Prattville to use caution when confronting subjects who are in the process of committing a crime and to call 911 immediately from a safe location if possible.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.