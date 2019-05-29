Man charged in Monday shooting on E. Clover Lane

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a Monday afternoon shooting on East Clover Lane.
According to Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett, Daniel Martin, 31, is charged with second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The shooting happened in the 100 block of East Clover Lane, at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Duckett said a man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute and Martin was identified as the suspect.
Another man was injured in the same shooting, but Duckett said Martin is only charged with shooting the first victim. It is unclear who shot the second victim, and Duckett said there is possibly another shooter. The shooting was originally reported to have been in the 000 block of East Clover Lane, but Duckett clarified it happened in the 100 block.
Martin was taken into custody Tuesday by MPD patrol officers.
