Members of 187th Fighter Wing exposed to toxic chemical

According to MFR Captain Jason Cupps, units responded to the scene of a Hazardous Materials incident at the 187th, located in the 5800 block of Selma Highway. When they arrived the units were advised seven members of the fighter wing had been exposed to a small leak of Hydrazine. According to PubChem, Hydrazine is toxic by inhalation and skin absorption and corrosive to tissue. It is also combustible.