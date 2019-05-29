Police: Juvenile arrested after firing gun near Greenville park

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile is in a detention facility after being arrested for firing a gun Tuesday, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.
The chief said police got a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday about gunshots being fired near Beeland Park.
Officers responded and were told the suspect had left the scene. Lovvorn said they were able to take the juvenile suspect into custody, but said the juvenile did not have the firearm in their possession. Lovvorn said officers able to track down the firearm near where the shooting was reported.
According to Lovvorn, the juvenile was shooting at tin can targets.
The juvenile has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and being a forbidden persons to carry a firearm.
Lovvorn said there was a baseball team practicing at the park at the time of the incident.
