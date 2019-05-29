Sen. Jones says Maxwell, Air University impacted by struggling MPS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s junior US senator made a stop in Montgomery Tuesday for a tour of Maxwell Air Force Base.
While taking the tour, Sen. Doug Jones discussed issues including housing on base, a pilot shortage and how the state of education in Montgomery is affecting those who work at Maxwell.
The off-base educational system has a big effect on base, he said.
“There’s a school here," Jones said of Maxwell AFB Elementary/Middle School. “This is one of the best schools in the military right here. But we still have trouble because we only have so many spaces, they only go so far."
The senator added “we’ve got to do everything we can to make sure that this Air University and Maxwell stay right here and it’s the premier facility that it is.”
Part of that is having a strong local educational system to support those moving to the area for military purposes.
The Montgomery Public Schools system has been under state intervention for more than two years and is working to improve conditions across the board. But MPS’ struggles have an impact on those coming to Maxwell.
“People that come here that are part of the military affiliated - the teachers and other things - they don’t want to come sometimes because they struggle and they don’t have the salaries that would allow them to go to private schools," Jones said.
Jones said the issue is primarily a local and state issue, but that he thinks he at the federal level can work to bring attention to the needs that should be addressed “but it’s going to take that local effort right now. And I think they’re working on it, but it’s a serious challenge.”
