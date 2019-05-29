Third arrest in shooting that killed 1, left pregnant woman critical

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A third suspect has been arrested after a double-shooting that left one man dead and a pregnant woman in critical condition, according to the Dothan Police Department.
David Markel Key was taken into custody Tuesday after Dothan police, with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, went searching for him at a home in Abbeville.
Investigators said Key fled from the home into a nearby wooded area, but was found with help from the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Team, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
After being transported back to the Dothan Police Department, Key was interviewed and then charged with one count of capital murder and one count of capital murder robbery for the death of Shawn Bernard Callins. He’s also charged with attempted murder of the female victim, identified as Kenisha Lashea Lee.
Two other suspects, Willie Gerome Blackmon and Kaleb Tyreak Tubbs, both 18, of Dothan, are charged with capital murder and attempted murder. They’re being held at the Houston County Jail without bond.
The shooting happened Saturday around 1:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Florida Avenue. Dothan Police said the suspects forced their way into Callins’ apartment to commit a robbery. Once inside, the victims were struck by multiple bullets before the suspects fled on foot.
Callins died from his injuries. Lee, who was more than six months pregnant, was rushed to a Florida hospital where doctors performed an emergency C-Section to deliver her baby. Both the mother and child remain in critical condition.
A fourth suspect is still being sought. Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 334-615-3000.
