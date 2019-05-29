’You were a drug dealer’: Judge sentences nurse practitioner in Montgomery pill mill case

Akwuba worked for Dr. Gilberto Sanchez, who owned Family Practice in Montgomery. Sanchez was arrested in 2017 under the suspicion he was running a pill mill out of his office. More than a dozen defendants were indicted in the case, including Akwuba. After leaving Family Practice, she opened Mercy Medical where she continued habits of overprescribing powerful doses of narcotics for patients who didn’t have a medical need, according to evidence shared during her trial.